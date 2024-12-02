Gold investment plans to be launched by Google Pay in India

The service named Google Pay Gold services will allow the users to buy, sale, and invest gold using the application. Google Pay provides a technology platform to MMTC – PAMP (‘MMTC’), a New Delhi-based internationally recognised metal and mining service provider. The company is a joint venture between Switzerland-based bullion brand, PAMP SA, and MMTC, which is a government of India undertaking.

Google affirmed that the company will not have any liability to its users in relation to their gold account plan. As per the company, the users can set up their gold account by undergoing the two-factor authentication as may be required by Google, comply with the registration process prompted by Google on Google Pay, and comply with the KYC requirements as may be mandated by applicable laws.