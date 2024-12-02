GOL adds payment option via SafetyPay

SafetyPay Brazil allows purchasing tickets with online transactions with real-time confirmation. To use the new payment method, users must book their tickets up to four days before the flight date, through the company's sales channels - app, website or VoeGOL stores, and choose the "Lottery" option. Upon completion, the amount must be paid within 24 hours in one of the 13,000 Lottery Houses or CAIXA's more than 4,100 branches, available in all municipalities of the country. Once completed, the customer will receive an email or SMS with the flight confirmation.

The addition complements the payment methods offered by the company, which includes major credit and debit card brands, GOL cards, Visa Checkout, Masterpass, Paypal, UATP, Bank Transfer and Smiles & Money.