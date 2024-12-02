GoHenry, WWF launch wild card designs

As per the information detailed in the announcement, for each card sale on the limited-edition wild card designs, GBP 1 is set to be donated to WWF and its extensive efforts to protect animals and bring the world back to life.





Details on the GoHentry, WWF wild card designs

The collaboration between GoHenry and WWF is going to see the launch of five new card designs that feature pictures of animals including a koala, leopard, lion cub, panda, and snow leopard. All cards have the option of being personalised with the child’s name and are going to be available for the duration of a year, with additional designs planned to be included later in 2022.

Commenting on this, Louise Hill, Co-Founder and COO of GoHenry advised that the company is committed to helping children make smart choices with money, and following this launch, they are also provided with the opportunity to help protect wildlife at the same time. As per their statement, the company has the knowledge that its young members are passionate about the environment, and the newly announced collaboration with WWF can support them in giving to the causes they care most about.











Adding on this, Rob Wood, Head of Partnership Communication at WWF-UK stated that the partnership with GoHenry brings forth a great way to harness children’s natural affinity for wildlife, advising that the company hopes the cards will enable the children to learn more about nature and inspire a passion to protect it.

What is more, all GoHenry cards together with the customised cards are printed on compostable polylactic acid (PLA), which is derived from field corn waste. When making use of PLA to produce cards, 65% less energy and 68% fewer greenhouse gases are used when compared to conventional plastic.





GoHenry recent developments

Early in December 2022, GoHenry announced a partnership with the custodian and platform technology provider Seccl following which it was enabled to power a junior individual savings account (ISA) on its app. The collaboration provided the company with API-powered junior stocks and share ISA for children aged 6 to 15 years old, and parents were enabled to set up an ISA for their children and to contribute as little as USD 1.23 via automatic monthly payments, to make one-off payments, and allow friends and family alike to contribute to it.

In late November 2022, the company made public the extension of its Visa partnership for global card issuance with an additional 7 years. The announcement was preceded by the October 2022 USD 55 million equity fund that GoHenry had raised to leverage towards the extension of its products, its geographic expansion into Europe, and to begin considering where the opportunities to do more for those ageing out of its core service are.