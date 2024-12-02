GoGoVan receives investment from Alibaba in latest funding round

One of these products is GoGoEnterprise, a delivery management platform that empowers businesses to provide both scheduled and on-demand delivery, postandparcel.info reports. The platform’s features include Order Management, Route Optimisation, Real-Time Tracking, and Instant Delivery Confirmation.

“Our mission is to optimise logistics by deploying big data logistics analytics to all aspects of the delivery value chain. We want to create a new business model – LaaS (Logistics as a Service) for the logistics industry”, Steven Lam, CEO of GoGoVan, said.