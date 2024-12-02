go.eIDAS initiative supported by ecsec

Thus, in order to accelerate the widespread adoption of eID in Europe and beyond, the ‘eID.gratis!’ offer based on the award-winning and certified SkIDentity service will be extended until Easter 2019, according to the official press release.

Against the background of the cross-border recognition of notified electronic identification systems (eID), which has started on 29th of September 2018, leading European associations, projects and expert organizations have joined forces in the non-profit go.eIDAS initiative to promote the adoption of electronic identification and trust services in accordance with the eIDAS-Regulation (EU) No 910/2014.

An important concept of the eIDAS-Regulation is that the EU Member States can notify their national eID system, so that the issued identification means are recognized by other EU Member States for cross-border authentication following an in-depth peer review process.

First EU Member States, such as Germany, Estonia and Luxembourg for example have already successfully completed the notification procedure and other Member States, such as Belgium and Portugal are following.

The SkIDentity Service has been developed since 2012 with the support of the Federal Ministry of Economics and Energy (BMWi) within the “Trusted Cloud” initiative, the European Commission and the Bavarian Ministry of Finance by an interdisciplinary team, which is coordinated by ecsec.

ecsec is a specialized vendor of solutions in the sector of security in the information and communication technology, security management, smart card technology, identity management, web security and electronic signature technology.