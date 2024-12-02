GoECart, GlobalShopex in cross-border alliance

GlobalShopex allows merchants on the GoECart platform to add an ‘international checkout’ option to their shopping cart, which transfers customers to an international version of the merchant’s shopping cart. GlobalShopex handles the international checkout on behalf of the merchant and enables international shipping to locations in more than 200 countries and territories around the world.

GlobalShopex is a provider of international shipping solutions for ecommerce companies. Based in the US, GlobalShopex enables online retailers to sell internationally by managing and operating merchants’ international ecommerce, logistics, fraud prevention, and customer service.

GoECart provides integrated, on-demand ecommerce solutions. Its flagship ecommerce suite, GoECart 360, combines an ecommerce storefront with multi-channel order and inventory management, CRM. GoECart 360 enables merchants to sell across customer touch points – web storefronts, ‘brick and mortar’ stores, call centres, mail order catalogues and online marketplaces.