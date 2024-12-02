GoECart 360 gets eBay Compatible Application Certification

Via the approval, GoECart’s all-in-one commerce suite, GoECart 360, now works directly with the eBay Platform.

Online statistics portal Statistica reported the number of unique US visitors to eBay.com has ranged between approximately 65 and 90 million since April 2011. The certification streamlines the management of eBay seller activities right from within the GoECart platform, including single and bulk creation of eBay listings using the parameters like shipping templates, payment terms, listing description and duration, reserve price, best offer and importing of a merchant existing products and inventory.

Other features include the ability to choose which products appear on eBay (and for how long and at what posting schedule) as well as to list, relist, revise, end and enhance eBay listings, channel specific pricing strategy and automated price updates, Automated Importing and processing of eBay orders using GoECart’s built-in order management system, automatic synchronisation of available stock quantities across all distribution channels including eBay and the ability to monitor channel and product performance and other KPIs via interactive dashboards and powerful drill-down reports.

The eBay Developers Program enables third-party developers to create solutions and developers have access to eBays platform to develop a wide variety of solutions to meet the diverse needs of buyers and sellers on eBay.

GoECart provides a software suite that enables today’s SMB merchants to manage the aspects of omni-channel commerce, from ecommerce, order and inventory management, and in-store POS, to marketing, merchandising, e-marketplaces, fulfillment, and customer service.