GoDaddy partners with Paze





Throughout this partnership, the companies are set to focus on improving the manner in which small businesses and firms provide their users with a more convenient and secure online checkout experience. By integrating Paze into small companies’ client checkout experience, GoDaddy will allow firms with a GoDaddy Online Store that are using the GoDaddy Payments services to automatically access Paze transactions. This includes multiple eligible credit and debit cards.

At checkout, clients that are using Paze will have the possibility to skip the manual card entry and to pay in a faster way, without the need to create new usernames or passwords. This aims to simplify the process, as well as reduce the abandonment of shopping carts, and optimise the overall development of small businesses.

At the same time, companies that leverage GoDaddy Payments will be enabled to save over 20% on card processing. Paze is currently available in pilot for select US-based firms on the GoDaddy platform, and the full launch is expected to take place soon.











GoDaddy’s recent partnerships and developments

US-based internet domain and web hosting company GoDaddy had multiple collaborations and product launches in the last couple of months, covering several different geographic areas around the world.

At the beginning of March 2023, the company announced its partnership with Worldpay from FIS in order to enable small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to sell through online marketplaces with the use of Commerce 360, an omnicommerce service.

Commerce 360 was developed as an all-in-one omnichannel service that gave small businesses and companies the possibility to accept payments in any channel. With a personalised, curated website, and trader dashboard, small retailers were enabled to sell on-the-go at multiple events through online marketplaces. Furthermore, they were allowed to sell their products through social media. Commerce 360 represented an efficient and secure setup that aimed to give merchants and businesses the opportunity to be up and running in a quick way.

Earlier in February 2023, GoDaddy announced the launch of its Payable Domains solution, in order to optimise the manner in which it accepted payments and transactions.

The product was designed to enable businesses and enterprises to register a new domain in a fast way, as well as to start accepting payments from customers and clients immediately, in a secure and effective manner. The company aimed to optimise the way in which small entrepreneurs and institutions maintained their relationships with their users, as well as the manner in which the needs, preferences, and expectations of the customers were met.