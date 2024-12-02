GoDaddy partners PayPal on mobile payment service

Following the partnership, businesses using GoDaddy’s Get Paid app and service are able to swipe a credit card or take a photo of the card for payment in person through the recent launch of PayPal Here SDK (software development kit).

The Get Paid service enables businesses to track proposals and estimates, invoices and receipts, ongoing reminders and thank yous, and track billable time and expenses in one place.

With the integration of PayPal’s payment engine, the business owner also can use their smartphone or tablet to swipe a customer’s credit card using the provided PayPal Here card reader, by taking a photo of the credit card to securely process the payment or by going through the customer’s PayPal account to accept payment.

