GoDaddy launches GoDaddy Smart Terminal Flex





Following this announcement, GoDaddy Smart Terminal Flex was developed in order to fit in an apron pocket for increased security and versatility, while also being designed with multiple modern features that aim to optimise the manner in which small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) operate more efficiently.

In addition, the company will focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of customers and clients in an ever-evolving market, while also prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industries.







More information on the announcement

US-based internet domain and web hosting company GoDaddy delivers its expertise and suite of solutions to several entrepreneurs and partners around the world in order to accelerate their development journey, while also providing them with the possibility to scale their businesses and improve customer experience.

The GoDaddy POS expansion is expected to build on the company’s overall development strategy, as well as its focus on optimising and accelerating the growth of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the financial landscape. The GoDaddy Smart Terminal Flex is powered by GoDaddy Payments, and it is set to accept all major debit and credit cards, as well as contactless and digital wallets like Google Pay or Apple Pay.

The GoDaddy Smart Terminal Flex was designed in order to be compact and functional, as well as user-friendly and easy to use. Its intuitive and secure interface incorporates product images, catalog searches, and customisable favourite lists that are expected to minimise errors, speed up checkouts, and deliver customers an overall more secure and efficient experience.

The newly released product will also be able to simplify business management, as entrepreneurs will be allowed to use one dashboard in order to view and manage sales, orders, inventory, and custom reports across in-person and online sales channels. At the same time, the `brick-and-mortar` businesses will have the capability to leverage the GoDaddy Smart Terminal Flex, especially if they have limited space or take payments away from a typical counter – including cafes, auto body shops, or food trucks.



