GoDaddy integrates Square for SMBs online and offline payments

Square payments for ecommerce sales and online appointment booking is now integrated with GoDaddy’s website builder GoCentral. This will make it easier for businesses to link their Square payments account to their GoDaddy website to process online sales.

Service-based businesses will also have the ability to book client appointments online and sync the calendars using GoCentral, which also accepts payments via Square. The companies announced that the payments solution is available for both online and offline transactions.

GoCentral is a website-design platform targeting users with no or little experience in web-development. Clients can build a website by using pre-defined functions, themes and design tools. The latest partnership with Square will also allow ecommerce businesses to incorporate a payments functionality into their website.