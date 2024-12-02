GoDaddy helps SMEs turn their phones into POS

The solution is specifically targeting SMEs that don’t have to spend money on payments hardware and can turn their own mobile phones into terminals that accept online payments with the help of GoDaddy Payments and the GoDaddy Mobil app.

Merchants won’t require a terminal, dongle or card read to process payments but instead will provide the client with a one-time QR code generated on their mobile phones that customers can scan and then later pay, promoting safe, secure, quick, and contactless transactions.

According to the company, each generated QR code is personalised and will expire once the transaction is completed for improved security. GoDaddy offers competitive rates for merchants at just 2.3% of the transaction + additional US 0.30 flat for its POS hardware.