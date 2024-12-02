GoDaddy and Stripe to help ecommerce companies accept online payments

The goal of this partnership is to help ecommerce businesses accept payments online. With Stripe, GoDaddy small businesses can receive instant credit approval, and begin accepting credit card payments and accessing funds.

Stripe is a startup that was founded and established in 2010 to create a developer-friendly way to accept payments online and in mobile apps. The company enables frictionless transactions via the licensing of APIs designed for a number of languages including Java, Python, Node, and Ruby. In addition to Facebook, the company counts Apple and Twitter among its partners. With Twitter, it will facilitate a similar buy button. With Apple, Stripe will act as a highly recommended payments partner for the Apple Pay system.

In recent news, Stripe has partnered Facebook to power the technology behind Facebook`s new `Buy` button, Re/code has revealed.