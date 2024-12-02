GoCompare to upgrade fraud prevention capabilities with Featurespace

GoCompare is the only UK-based comparison website to use Featurespace’s ARIC Fraud Hub, which employs real-time machine learning developed out of Cambridge University to spot anomalies, block new fraud, and recognise genuine customers. This will build on GoCompare’s existing efforts to tackle quote manipulation, ghost broking, application fraud, and more.

For insurers who collaborate with GoCompare, the suite of fraud detection and prevention tools available will enable customised, real-time risk management, reducing the burden on insurers’ own fraud teams.

Featurespace is a provider of adaptive behavioural analytics technology and services with specialities in fraud prediction and prevention. For more information about this company, please check out a detailed profile in our web fraud & e-identity company database.