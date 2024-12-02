GoCompare strikes Open Banking deal with Virgin Money owner CYBG

GoCompare owner GoCo Group noted that of the B customers with energy direct debits, 76% were currently with one of the UK’s so-called Big Six energy suppliers, providing a “significant opportunity for its customers to save money by switching”.

The new service, which is now live, is powered by SaveStack, GoCo Group’s proprietary tech platform. It allows B customers to search and switch energy deals within their mobile banking app. Having been early adopters of Open Banking, the new partnership with GoCompare has launched the first energy comparison and switching service for bank customers in the UK, CYBG representatives have stated.

CYBG recently confirmed plans to overhaul its brand in the next two years following its GBP 1.7 billion Virgin Money takeover.