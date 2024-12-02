goCatch to pilot Mint Payments mPOS system

An initial one month pilot phase will see part of goCatch’s 35,000 registered taxi drivers use Mint’s mPOS terminals across Sydney, Australia. This will be the first time that goCatch will be targeting the processing of card present transactions via an in-cab payments terminal.

The new mPOS system features a pocket-sized card reader that uses the taxi driver’s smart phone or tablet as the EFTPOS machine. It supports all of the major cards, tap-and-go technology, Chip-and-PIN-based debit and credit card payments. It can also be self-installed.

Taxi drivers will earn a commission from fares processed via the terminals. They can also earn 10 ‘goPoints’ for every dollar transacted via the terminal to increase their driver status.