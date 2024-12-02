Fintech Finance reports that the comprehensive ABA routing number information from Accuity enables GoCardless to deliver an automated clearing house (ACH) based debit offering for businesses in the US. By choosing Accuity, GoCardless has expanded its presence in the US, since it already covers 70% of the world’s recurring payments.

Accuity has been the Official Registrar of ABA routing numbers since 1911, and it proactively updates clients when newly issued ABA routing numbers are released. Moreover, GoCardless relies on the Bankers Almanac ABA routing numbers file to facilitate the payments process, reduce risk, and increase its supplier and vendor relationships by ensuring accurate payments.