



Through this move, GoCardless and Optty seek to enable customers to collect bank payments directly within the latter’s platform without being required to build their integration or handle several providers. This is set to result in merchants being able to collect recurring payments globally more efficiently via GoCardless, with Direct Debit in over 20 countries and seven currencies.











Moreover, commenting on the news, representatives from GoCardless mentioned that the initiative supports their company in delivering its global bank payment network to joint customers, assisting them in extending their capabilities without increasing their costs or admin. The integration plans to facilitate cost and time reduction, as well as additional opportunities for customers.

Besides working with GoCardless, Optty also collaborated with Link Money back in January 2024 to offer payment inclusivity. At that time, Optty intended to support US-based merchant clients and partners to utilise Link Money’s Pay by Bank solution.





Latest news from GoCardless

The partnership with Optty comes just a few weeks after GoCardless started working with iplicit to deliver faster payment solutions. The initiative was set to allow iplicit to integrate GoCardless’ Open Banking-enabled Instant Bank Pay (IBP) capability into its platform, facilitating one-off payment collection without the high costs typically associated with card transactions. Additionally, iplicit, which had been leveraging GoCardless for payment collections since 2019, sought to extend this capability to a wider customer base.

In addition to entering partnerships with industry participants, GoCardless also recently launched a capital financing for small businesses, enabled by Pipe. Followed by a pilot programme between the two companies, the solution focused on facilitating simplified access to capital directly via the GoCardless platform. This financing method could be beneficial for micro-businesses and enterprises owned by ethnic minorities, which might not hold the necessary business history or credit scores for conventional financing.

