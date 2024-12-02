GoCardless selects NetSuite services to support international expansion

With NetSuite, the fintech company has been able to automate financial management and help reduce the complexities of operating across multiple markets, currencies and tax laws as it rapidly expands its international operations.

By gaining a unified view into the business, GoCardless will be enabled to address the complexity it faces with entering new international markets.

GoCardless is a global provider of recurring payments. GoCardless global payments network and technology platform take the pain out of getting paid for businesses with recurring revenue.

NetSuite provides a suite of cloud-based applications, which includes financials / Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), HR, professional services automation and omnichannel commerce.