GoCardless secures USD 312 mln to accelerate growth in Open Banking

The funding will allow GoCardless to accelerate its growing footprint in the open banking space through both product and geographical expansion as it targets becoming main network for direct bank payments.

The company processes more than USD 25 billion in transactions per year and serves over 70,000 businesses around the world, including DocuSign, Klarna, TripAdvisor, and Epson. The A2A payments provider accelerated its investment in Open Banking product development and launched Instant Bank Pay, a new way to collect one-off bank-to-bank payments using Open Banking.

Klarna recently selected GoCardless to offer bank debit payments to its over 21 million customers in the US, leveraging its expertise in account-to-account payments as it expands in the market. In addition, PayPal and GoCardless have signed a strategic agreement which will see it become a direct debit partner for PayPal.