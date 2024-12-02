GoCardless partners with Future Ticketing







Enabling the purchase of tickets in instalments

By integrating GoCardless directly into its platform, Future Ticketing can now offer customers -- which include clubs in the English Football League, Scottish Premier League, Super League, and Elite Ice Hockey League -- the ability to collect payments via Direct Debit.

This means that season ticket holders, festival-goers, and other event attendees will be able to split the cost of their ticket into smaller amounts to be paid over several months through Direct Debit.

Officials from GoCardless said this partnership is a game-changer. Future Ticketing customers can now use GoCardless to give their fans the ability to break down larger purchases into smaller, more manageable repayments -- so tickets for their favourite games are more within reach. At the same time, clubs, venues, and event organisers save money on card fees and gain peace of mind knowing that repayments will be automatically collected on the day they’re due.

Also commenting on this partnership, Future Ticketing’s team said that ensuring seamless payments and customer conversion is a top priority for them and their clients. By offering a wider range of payment options, they are meeting the growing demand for instalment payments from customers.

The announcement adds another name to GoCardless’ list of more than 350 partners. These partnerships allow businesses to seamlessly integrate GoCardless bank payments into the platforms they use everyday.





What does GoCardless do?

GoCardless specialises in direct bank payments. They help more than 85,000 businesses, from start-ups to household names, collect both recurring and one-off payments, without the chasing, stress, or expensive fees. Each year GoCardless processes more than USD 35 billion of payments across 30+ countries.

The company’s acquisition of Nordigen means they’re also helping businesses make faster and more informed decisions through easy access to bank account data. They are headquartered in the UK, with additional offices in Australia, France, Latvia, and the United States.