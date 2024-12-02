



In a bid to support its expansion, GoCardless joined forces with Celigo, a company working towards simplifying how firms integrate, automate, and optimise processes. As part of their partnership, GoCardless is set to utilise Celigo’s integration platform (iPaaS) to develop integrations between its payment platform and the back-end systems usually leveraged by businesses. Through this, the company aims to benefit from additional opportunities to acquire customers in the markets it operates in, without being required to build tailored integrations into several platforms.











Additionally, the Celigo platform utilises artificial intelligence (AI) and prebuilt integrations to maintain the efficiency of mission-critical processes, working towards improving how its clients and partners run their operations.





What are GoCardless and Celigo’s plans?