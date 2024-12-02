Previously a GoCardless customer, Big Red Cloud will now integrate GoCardless' payment solutions into its platform, becoming one of over 350 GoCardless partners. This integration will allow Big Red Cloud users to collect and reconcile recurring payments via Direct Debit within the platform, streamlining the payment process for accountants and SMEs. This functionality aims to reduce late payments and bad debt while saving time, allowing users to focus more on client interactions.

In the future, Big Red Cloud plans to add GoCardless' Instant Bank Pay feature, which uses open banking technology to facilitate one-off payments. This option offers an alternative to traditional card transactions, potentially lowering payment fees.

Officials from Big Red Cloud commented that expanding the partnership with GoCardless was a logical step, given their satisfaction with GoCardless' services in their own operations. They highlighted the company's aim to simplify financial management for accountants by providing access to advanced payment technologies.

In turn, representatives from GoCardless emphasised the importance of supporting accountants by offering faster, more secure, and cost-effective payment solutions. They noted that the expanded partnership would help reduce administrative burdens, enabling accountants to dedicate more time to client-facing activities.

What else has GoCardless been up to?

In October 2024, GoCardless announced a partnership with Pipe to improve capital access for small businesses and companies in the region of the UK. Following this announcement, Pipe’s Embedded Finance solution was set to be made available through the GoCardless platform in order to boost capital access for small businesses in the region of the UK.

Throughout this initiative, by combining Pipe’s customer-friendly solution with GoCardless’ extensive reach in the UK market, the deal aimed to optimise the manner in which businesses access capital, as well as provide them with the financial tools they need in order to develop the current dynamic economy.