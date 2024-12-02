GoCardless expands its partnership with Sage

The agreement, which extends a successful six-year collaboration, aims to open up new markets and segments for GoCardless while making bank payments more accessible to businesses within Sage's customer base through integrations with Sage’s cloud accounting solutions, Sage Accounting, and Sage Intacct.

The integration of GoCardless with Sage Intacct allows the fintech to tap into Sage's extensive customer base in North America and Australia, extend its reach to corporate and enterprise merchants using Sage Intacct in the UK and Europe, and strengthen coverage for smaller businesses through integration with Sage Accounting.

According to the official press release, this partnership enables millions of Sage's SMB customers globally to use GoCardless’ Direct Debit and Open Banking payment capabilities, streamlining payment collection processes and offering greater efficiency and control over one-off and recurring payments.

Reactions from officials

Representatives from GoCardless expressed excitement about the long-term relationship with Sage, emphasising the shared mission to help businesses thrive and reclaim time and money through efficient payment solutions. In turn, officials from Sage highlighted the value of partnering with GoCardless to deliver innovative payment solutions directly into Sage Intacct and Sage Accounting, aiming to support businesses' success by providing a seamless payment experience and fostering growth in new and existing markets.

The GoCardless integration is available for Sage Accounting customers in the UK and Sage Intacct customers in the US, Canada, UK, and France at the time of writing. This announcement aligns with GoCardless’ partner strategy, focusing on acquiring customers at scale through collaborations with over 350 partners, enabling businesses to integrate GoCardless into their existing software and manage payment and other business activities in one platform.

