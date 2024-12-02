Following the new four-year deal with Swim England, the national governing body for swimming in England, the Open Banking provider reportedly intends to expand its offers and benefits to affiliated entities and individuals, which encompass swimming clubs, swim schools, and trainers.

As per the agreement, which will become effective August 1st, GoCardless will also take on the role of the head sponsor of Swim England’s national events, covering activities across swimming, diving, artistic swimming, and water polo.

According to the official statement, even though this is the first sports sponsorship for GoCardless, the company has connections to the sport, health, and wellness space, as the original concept for the fintech originated from a desire to simplify the process of collecting membership fees for grassroots football clubs.

Even more to this point, when commenting on the news of the release, a representative from GoCardless emphasised that becoming the official partner and the headline sponsor for Swim England is a step expected to boost their brand visibility in sectors suitable for bank payments, but also take them back to their roots.

Out of its large network of clients, GoCardless purportedly currently serves over 7,000 customers and collaborates with 75 partners within the sports industry. To support the needs of its clients, GoCardless recently added the ability to take instant, one-off payments via its Open Banking capabilities. This new feature is suitable for top-ups and extras that fall outside of regular payments.





GoCardless’ strategy and previous developments

GoCardless offers global direct bank payment products. The company extends its solutions to a network of over 85,000 businesses that need to collect both recurring and one-off payments. The fintech reportedly collects USD 35 billion in payments each year, across over 30 countries.

From the start of 2023, GoCardless has secured a series of partnerships with companies like UNIPaaS, Moss, or Bluefort, among others.

Strategy-wise, the Open Banking provider also launched its integration with third-party payment providers called GoCardless Embed. GoCardless Embed, which is offered as a standard white-label solution, was specifically designed to enable payment providers to incorporate the firm's global bank payment network directly into their platforms through a single API.