



Following this announcement, the deal is expected to significantly scale GoCardless’ indirect channel proposition, as well as fast-track the secure rollout of new capabilities. The solutions are set to give customers the possibility to send as well as collect money through the use of GoCardless, in a secure and efficient manner.

In addition, both financial institutions will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while also prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry.











More information on the Nuapay acquisition

Throughout this initiative, the process of introducing new capabilities will allow the bank payment company to unlock new vertical sectors and use cases in areas such as financial services, payroll, utilities, gaming, gambling, insurance, and more. GoCardless has completed the acquisition of Sentenial Ltd, operating under the Nuapay brand, from EML Payments Limited.

Nuapay’s introduction will add depth to GoCardless’ suite of products, positioning the company as a full-service bank payment provider. In addition, according to officials from the financial institution, the ability to both send and collect money via its platform, as well as products that optimise the manner in which merchants develop their payment methods and reduce fraud, will make GoCardless more competitive in the already existing markets and accelerate the delivery of its strategy.

Both companies will focus on the shared vision of providing the market with rapid developments in account-to-account (A2A) payments, as well as contribute to the innovation and growth of the overall financial landscape with the launch of new, secure, efficient, and customer-centric solutions.