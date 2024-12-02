



This integration enables Giacom channel partners to manage Direct Debit payments directly from their billing systems, aiming to simplify collections, improve cash flow, and reduce operational overheads.











The initiative is part of Giacom’s strategy to help partners reduce their reliance on manual processes and scale efficiently. Many channel businesses rely on disconnected systems and manual workarounds, which can slow operations, delay payments, create inconsistent customer experiences, and hinder growth as they scale. Giacom’s Cloud Market Tools billing platform was developed to address these challenges by integrating core business systems, augmenting processes, and automating stages of the lead-to-cash journey.

Officials from GoCardless stated that the partnership aims to simplify payments for Managed Service Providers (MSPs). Furthermore, whether it involves a popular bank payment method, such as Direct Debit, or a new form enabled by Open Banking, this partnership enables customers to select the option that suits them best directly from a platform they are familiar with.





Improving MSPs’ business growth

Cloud Market Tools is a modular software suite designed to support all aspects of an MSP’s operational journey, from quoting and ordering to billing, support, and payment collection. Therefore, the GoCardless integration contributes to a growing ecosystem of technology partnerships, including connectors for finance systems such as Sage and Customer Relationship Management (CRM) systems like The Layer. These integrations aim to consolidate siloed data, reduce duplication, and provide MSPs with a reliable source of truth across their operations.

Giacom’s investment in platform development is focused on providing partners with the tools they need to augment their operational maturity, drive sustainable profitability, and deliver a consistently optimal customer experience. With the quote-to-cash process and the elimination of unnecessary friction, partners can grow and serve additional customers without increasing complexity.