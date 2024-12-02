GoCardless and Zapier automate payment processes across 5,000+ apps

Businesses can now build Zaps, Zapier's automated workflows, for GoCardless, eliminating manual labour for routine and repetitive tasks, such as creating a new payment mandate or tracking failed payments. Zapier’s platform includes over 5,000 apps, making it easy for businesses to connect GoCardless to the software they use every day.











Officials fron Zapier said that their mission is to take the pain out of getting paid. That’s why they’re happy to partner with Zapier, helping businesses tap into real-time information flows to turn manual admin into automated processes. This will give them more time to focus on their top priorities. This takes place with no code involved.

The announcement adds another leading name to GoCardless’ roster of more than 350 partners. These partnerships allow businesses to seamlessly integrate GoCardless into the software they already use, managing payment and other business activities in one place.





What does GoCardless do?

GoCardless is a player in direct bank payments. They help more than 75,000 businesses, from start-ups to household names, collect both recurring and one-off payments, without the chasing, stress or expensive fees. Each year GoCardless processes more than USD 30 billion of payments across 30+ countries.

The company’s acquisition of Nordigen means they’re also helping businesses make faster and more informed decisions through easy access to bank account data. They are headquartered in the UK, with additional offices in Australia, France, Latvia, and the United States.

