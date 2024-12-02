The collaboration will integrate GoCardless' Open Banking-powered Instant Bank Pay (IBP) feature into the iplicit platform, allowing businesses to collect one-off payments without the high costs typically associated with card transactions.

Iplicit, which has been using GoCardless for payment collections since 2019, aims to extend this functionality to a wider customer base. According to the official press release, the partnership follows customer feedback requesting a more streamlined payment process to accelerate invoice-to-cash time.













Integration to improve payment processing

The integration will provide benefits to businesses across various industries, including non-profit organisations, recruitment firms, educational institutions, fintech companies, software-as-a-service (SaaS) providers, and multi-academy trusts (MATs). By incorporating IBP within its platform, iplicit aims to improve the efficiency of payment collections for its users.

According to representatives from iplicit, the company’s goal is to offer a more reliable and efficient way for customers to process payments directly from invoices. They also confirmed plans to introduce GoCardless Direct Debit capabilities in the coming months, aiming to increase payment flexibility and improve cash flow management. The addition of Direct Debit is expected to reduce the administrative burden associated with chasing failed or missed payments.

Officials from GoCardless stated that this partnership strengthens their relationship with iplicit and enables their joint customer base to benefit from improved payment collection processes. They highlighted that the collaboration would contribute to faster invoice settlements and better financial predictability for merchants.





More information about the two companies

iplicit is designed specifically for mid-sized businesses that have outgrown entry-level accounting systems or are looking for an alternative to traditional on-premises solutions.

GoCardless operates as a global bank payment provider, processing over USD 130 billion annually across more than 30 countries. Its services support businesses in collecting both recurring and one-off payments through Direct Debit, real-time payments, and open banking technologies.

