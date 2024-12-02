GoCardless and Intuit QuickBooks integration launched



According to the announcement, the new GoCardless app, available in the Intuit Quickbooks Store, will allow QuickBooks users in Australia to tap into direct debit. This is intended at helping them reduce late payments and improve cash flow.





The announcement will be welcome news to SMBs who wait up to 47 days to get paid on average. Moreover, the GoCardless integration will allow Intuit QuickBooks small business users to gain greater control of their finances. On the date an invoice is due, payments are automatically collected directly from their customers’ bank accounts and reconciled on the Intuit Quickbooks platform. Direct Debit payments also cost less to process when compared to payment by credit cards.











The announcement continues to state that small businesses will be able to offer their customers more secure payment experiences, removing the hassle of updating expired, lost or stolen card details and the need to initiate manual bank transfers. For small businesses, this reduces the risk of customer churn, late payments, and failed payments.





By reducing late and failed payments, plus the associated admin, and enabling automatic reconciliation, the partnership helps SMBs free up cash flow and keep costs down, enabling them to spend more time growing their business.





More from GoCardless



In April 2024, GoCardless decided to renew and expand its partnership with accounting, HR, and payroll technology company Sage. The agreement, extending a six-year collaboration, aims to open up new markets and segments for GoCardless while making bank payments more accessible to businesses within Sage's customer base through integrations with Sage’s cloud accounting solutions, Sage Accounting, and Sage Intacct.





The integration of GoCardless with Sage Intacct allows the fintech to tap into Sage's extensive customer base in North America and Australia, extend its reach to corporate and enterprise merchants using Sage Intacct in the UK and Europe, and strengthen coverage for smaller businesses through integration with Sage Accounting.



