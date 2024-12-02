As part of the collaboration, Endava will integrate and manage GoCardless payment solutions for enterprise clients undergoing large-scale digital transformation projects. This partnership is expected to expedite the implementation of bank payment systems, enabling organisations to benefit from the features of these solutions more quickly.

Through this partnership, joint clients will gain access to GoCardless' Direct Debit system, which facilitates recurring payments by automatically withdrawing funds from payers’ accounts on due dates. This capability is designed to support revenue predictability, improve cash flow, and reduce the need for follow-up on late payments.

Additionally, GoCardless' Open Banking-based Instant Bank Pay feature will be available for one-off payments. By combining Direct Debit and Instant Bank Pay on a single platform, enterprise businesses can streamline both recurring and one-off payment processes, improving the payment experience for their customers.

Officials from Endava highlighted the importance of innovation in addressing business challenges. They noted that payments, often overlooked, can be a critical source of growth and efficiency. Representatives from GoCardless emphasised the strategic importance of the partnership. They commented that the collaboration would allow GoCardless to reach larger organisations and support their payment needs at scale, describing the relationship as an important step in the company's growth.

More information about the two companies

GoCardless is a global provider of bank payment solutions, supporting nearly 100,000 businesses across more than 30 countries. Its platform facilitates both recurring and one-off payments via Direct Debit, real-time payments, and Open Banking. Headquartered in the UK, GoCardless operates offices in Australia, France, Ireland, Latvia, and the United States.

As for Endava, it specialises in next-generation technology services, working with clients across industries such as payments, finance, healthcare, and telecommunications. With a global workforce of over 11,800 employees, Endava supports businesses in navigating digital transformations through custom technological solutions.

For more information about GoCardless, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.