GoCardless and Acre augment fee collection for mortgage brokers

Acre is an all-in-one platform where brokers can manage a client’s mortgage journey from start to finish, changing the way people buy homes. It’s designed to make the mortgage and protection process more streamlined, with easy case management capabilities and smart dashboards all in one place, so brokers can spend less time on admin and more time growing their business.











Open Banking for seamless payments

The GoCardless integration accelerates the payment process. Previously, brokers had to look up how much the client owed in Acre, collect the fees off-platform, and then go back to Acre to reconcile the payment. By integrating Direct Debit for recurring payments and Instant Bank Pay, GoCardless' open banking payment feature for one-off payments, directly into the Acre platform, this three-step process is shortened to one -- enabling brokers to manage, collect and reconcile their payments with ease. This will also eliminate expensive card payments, while creating a smoother payment experience for the customer.

Officials from Acre said that by partnering with GoCardless, they are making it easier, safer, and more reliable than ever for brokers to take payment for their services. More often than not they see brokers relying on outdated, manual processes to collect fees, receiving emails with credit card numbers that get typed into clunky card terminals in a physical office. From now, brokers can instantly send clients an online payment link or set up Direct Debits via our Customer Portal, making the whole process frictionless, more secure, and easier for all involved.

Also commenting on this partnership, representatives from GoCardless said that brokers today have enough on their plate; they don't have time to deal with hours of manual admin or late payments. That's why they're excited to offer bank payments with Acre, helping brokers save time and money, stress less and get paid on time.

The announcement adds another leading name to GoCardless’ roster of more than 350 partners. These partnerships see businesses seamlessly integrating GoCardless into the software they already use, managing payment and other business activities in one place.





What does GoCardless do?

GoCardless is a player in direct bank payments. The company helps more than 85,000 businesses, from start-ups to household names, collect both recurring and one-off payments, without the chasing, stress, or expensive fees. Each year GoCardless processes more than USD 30 billion of payments across 30+ countries.

Their acquisition of Nordigen means they’re also helping businesses make faster and more informed decisions through easy access to bank account data. GoCardless is headquartered in the UK, with additional offices in Australia, France, Latvia, and the United States.





More information about Acre

Acre’s mission is to change the process of buying property - making owning a home faster, easier, more transparent, and ultimately cheaper for consumers. Born out of the Founders Factory incubator (in cooperation with Aviva), Acre’s broker platform uses innovative blockchain technology to put detailed consumer and property data at the heart of getting a mortgage.