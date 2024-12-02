



One Inc simplifies carrier operations by reducing costs, increasing security, and elevating customer experiences. The company’s digital payments platform presents a variety of payment options, facilitates multi-channel communication, and ensures quick claim resolutions, even for complex cases.

By adopting One Inc’s payment solutions, GoAuto takes a stride in offering their policyholders better support throughout the entire insurance payment journey. This integration upgrades GoAuto’s operations by using One Inc’s extensive inbound and outbound payment capabilities, bringing all activities together onto a single platform for improved efficiency.

GoAuto selected a digital partner focused on insurance with a successful history of upgrading the payee experience. Its goal is to broaden payment options beyond traditional checks, while also improving the overall experience for policyholders. Its customers will enjoy access to payment platforms such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal, and Venmo, along with direct payment methods. This new implementation aims to simplify both incoming and outgoing claims payments, allowing for quicker and more efficient premium payments and claims disbursements for GoAuto policyholders.

GoAuto officials stated that the One Inc platform integrates with their existing systems. This allows for more efficient management of both incoming premium payments and outgoing claims disbursements. One Inc’s focus on insurance and commitment to maintaining a strong market presence are also set to support GoAuto’s future expansion.

More about One Inc developments

In November 2024 , One Inc announced a partnership with U.S. Bank aimed at upgrading the payment experience for property and casualty (P&C) and life insurance providers. By focusing exclusively on the insurance sector, One Inc intended to help carriers optimise their operations by reducing costs, increasing security, and elevating customer experience. This collaboration focused on supporting the integration of U.S. Bank’s financial movement and banking services with One Inc’s offerings, thereby improving the claims and premium processing experiences for customers.



