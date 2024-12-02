GO Markets and Currencycloud offer global market access to brokers







By integrating Currencycloud’s APIs, GO Markets can now offer a seamless and cost- effective service to its global clients. With access to a virtual multi-currency account GO Markets can accept wire payments across a host of local and SWIFT payment rails while benefiting from the automated upload of funds that the Currencycloud platform providesa, making the reconciliation process faster and more accurate.

Officials from GO Markets said they are committed to providing their clients with an augmented trading experience. Integrating Currencycloud enables them to do just that. They can now provide their clients with a complete global trading experience with expanded funding and withdrawal options. What’s more, the real-time FX liquidity, which Currencycloud provides, will enable them to open new markets for their clients.

Also commenting on this partnership, Nick Briscoe, Country Manager for Australia at Currencycloud, said they are delighted to be part of GO Markets’ customer-focused solution, helping clients make the most of global investment opportunities. They look forward to enabling GO Markets’ expansion plans as they add new currencies, jurisdictions, and products to their repertoire.





What does GO Markets do?

GO Markets is a regulated global broker, dedicated to taking their clients’ trading experience further.

GO Markets began in Australia in 2006 as an online provider of CFD trading services. Since then, they have been evolving their technology, services, and education, in order to provide clients with an augmented trading experience.

The company has continually expanded its platform suite to include MT5, cTrader, mobile trading, and a web-based solution. They now offer 1000+ tradeable CFD instruments including Forex, Shares, Indices, Metals, and Commodities.





More information about Currencycloud

Currencycloud gives businesses the capability to move money across borders, and transact globally in multiple currencies, fast. Their technology makes it easy for clients to embrace digital wallets, and to embed finance into the core of their business - no matter what industry they’re in.

Since 2012, Currencycloud has processed more than USD 200 billion to over 180 countries, working with banks, financial institutions and fintechs around the world, including Starling Bank, Revolut, and Lunar.

Based in London with offices in New York, Amsterdam, Cardiff, Australia, and Singapore, Currencycloud works with partners including Integrated Finance, GPS, and Mambu to deliver simple, clear cross-border infrastructure solutions for clients. They are regulated in the UK, Canada, US, the EU, and Australia and were acquired by Visa in December 2021.