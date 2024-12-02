Go-Jek, JD introduce ecommerce feature Go-Mall

Before completing a purchase, Go-Jek users must log in with their JD.id credentials or create an account.

The collaboration between the two companies in Indonesia started when the Chinese ecommerce company invested USD 100 million in Go-Jek’s Series E funding round.

In addition, Go-Jek is adding new content features. It has already partnered with digital media company Kumparan for a news feed feature.

Established in 2010 as a motorcycle ride-hailing phone service, Go-Jek is now a technology company with an on-demand mobile platform and application, providing services that include transportation, logistics, mobile payments, food delivery, and many other on-demand services.