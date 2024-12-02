Gmarket partners Rakuten to boost cross-border ecommerce

Gmarket will launch a store on the Rakuten Ichiba platform that will offer Korean fashion and beauty products to Rakuten`s members, postandparcel.info reports. Rakuten will launch a similar service on Gmarket`s G9, offering Korean consumers the opportunity to buy from Rakuten`s line-up of Japanese merchants.

The retailers will also support each other by providing fulfilment centre space and delivery solutions in their respective home countries. “When a consumer purchases a product on their local site, the order will be processed in a fulfilment centre in the merchant’s home country and products will be delivered directly to the consumer”, according to a notice posted on eBay site on10th May 2016.