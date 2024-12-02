GLP is allegedly investing in Chinese infrastructure, warehouses

GLP said the partners in the investment project will include national pension funds and sovereign wealth funds from Asia, North America and the Middle East, according to a Reuters report, postandparcel cites. GLP said it would hold a 56% stake in the venture, and that USD 3.7 billion of equity had already been committed to the fund.

GLP has estimated that only 20%-30% of China’s warehouses could be regarded as “modern” and the company believes the country will need to ramp up its infrastructure in order to cope with the ecommerce boom, thye source cites.