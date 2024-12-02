GlobeTopper forms global payment partnership with Knox Wire

The partnership, orchestrated by Zed Network, will facilitate same day payouts in 190+ countries for GlobeTopper. GlobeTopper will also utilise Knox Wire's payout system and FX services to add new providers and expand available products.

Knox Wire's officials stated that the partnership between Knox Wire and GlobeTopper is an exciting opportunity to allow both companies to provide better financial services globally in a dynamic digital payments environment.







GlobeTopper is a prepaid B2B gift card concierge firm that helps clients navigate the ever-evolving digital payments landscape. They help their clients grow their businesses by providing them API access to an extensive and evolving catalogue that includes brands from across the globe and a broad range of verticals.

Knox Wire is the ideal option to process payments to nearly 30,000 financial institutions across 190 countries. Knox Wire's real-time gross settlement system keeps track of the progress of every transaction in real-time, ensuring rapid payments and information exchange across a global market.





Knox Wire augments cross-border payments with Arf

Arf is a global settlement banking platform that offers real-time fiat-to-fiat cross-border settlements, credit lines, and global treasury management for financial institutions and licensed money service businesses (MSBs). Arf provides fully compliant credit line services for its clients to settle their cross-border transactions and scale their businesses. Arf’s credit line options can save as much as 100% of working capital requirements.

The two companies have partnered in October 2022 and the collaboration will strengthen market offerings and increase the global reach of both institutions. This includes improving the global reach of Arf with the utilisation of Knox Wire’s dashboard system. At the same time, Arf will increase the capability of Knox Wire’s treasury, payment, and credit line services.

