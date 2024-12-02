Globe provides direct carrier billing for Google Play purchases

To begin purchasing apps, first time users need to select the app they intend to purchase in Google Play Store, accept the app permissions and on the payment options menu, select Enable Globe Telecom Billing. After agreeing to the Terms of Service, users have to register their phone number, name and address and then the payment is processed. For succeeding purchases, users need to enter their Google ID and password to continue processing the payment. A mobile data connection or WiFi is needed to complete purchases. Upon successful purchase, an email notification from Google is set to be sent to the users registered email.

In recent news, Swiff, a global provider of mobile payment technologies and a flagship of SCCP Group, has unveiled the launch of a mobile payment service in collaboration with G-Xchange (GXI), the m-commerce subsidiary of Globe Telecom and the operator of GCash.