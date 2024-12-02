Globe debuts GoPay mobile QR payment system

The GoPay feature within the GCash mobile money app will allow customers to use their GCash account to pay for goods and services using their smartphones by scanning QR codes displayed by merchants.

The service will enable merchants to accept mobile payments using their own GCash wallets. GCash said this will make mobile payment acceptance available even to roaming vendors and small neighborhood stores.

Alibabas Ant Financial, which popularized QR code payments in China via its Alipay subsidiary, invested in GCashs immediate parent company Mynt in February to help develop the Philippines digital money market.

GCash is available for both Android and iOS, and users can deposit funds into their GCash wallet at over 12,000 partner outlets across the Philippines.