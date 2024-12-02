GlobalPlatform upgrades Secure Element deployment for payment wearables

Chip and device makers, banks and app developers will have an implementation guide to help them launch wearables that can be remotely updated and support multiple applications including payment, access control, and transport ticketing.

The Financial Configuration 1.0 defines the minimum implementation requirements of the GlobalPlatform Card Specification for financial products. It enables users to identify the exact specifications relevant to their project.

Sub-configurations introduce new options to address different types of objects, from a simple card with a single payment application through to a multi-use, multi-application contactless wearable. This configuration supersedes the Basic Financial Configuration, which was created primarily for plastic payment smart cards.