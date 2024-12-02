GlobalOnePay partners Exigo to increase their ecommerce operations

GlobalOnePay will assume support for Exigo Payments` bankcard tokenization and payment gateway services, einnews.com reports.

GlobalOnePay`s integrated solutions include connectivity into 130+ global networks and banks, multicurrency pricing and processing (MCP) with access to over 80 currencies.

It also provides Automated Account Updater, Smart Transaction Routing technology, Visa Accelerated Connection Platform (ACP), fraud management and security modules.

GlobalOnePay helps MLMs enter new, international markets without bureaucracy, deep technical skills or managing multiple third-parties. It also provides a team for direct selling, ensuring integration with new products and services.