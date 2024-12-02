GlobalOnePay launches UnionPay PIN debit acceptance

Merchants on the GlobalOnePay network will have access to over 6 billion UnionPay cards across the globe, with direct connectivity into China, the world’s largest online retail market.

UnionPay debit and credit cards are the world’s most popular payments method, surpassing Visa in both number of cards in circulation and transaction volumes. Out of the two payments methods, debit is more popular, making up 90% of the total cards issued. By adopting PIN debit acceptance, GlobalOnePay offers full integration with UnionPay cards.

GlobalOnePay provides global omnichannel payment processing technologies and merchant services via a modular, scalable, cloud-based platform which enables businesses of all sizes to accept more payments options from across the globe.