GlobalOnePay launches its EMV-ready, mobile POS

GlobalOnePay Mobile is intended to deliver a better experience for accepting credit and debit cards on the go and is available on iOS and Android.

GlobalOnePay Mobile features include:

Support for chip-and-PIN, chip-and-signature, magstripe and manual card entry

Connects via audio jack or wirelessly via Bluetooth, on iPhone and Android devices

Ability to email or text receipts to cardholders

Retrieve past receipts for reporting, tax filing or to resend to a customer

Add-on to existing accounts for current clients.

Connected directly to GlobalOnePays proprietary gateway, GlobalOnePay Mobile also enables a full suite of online payment and security features including recurring and subscription billing, tokenization, a robust virtual terminal and integrated transaction reporting.