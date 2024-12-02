GlobalOnePay boosts omnichannel payments with new solutions

GlobalOnePay provides a cloud-based platform that enables businesses of all sizes to process a wider range of online, in-store and mobile payments (including mPOS and in-app) from virtually any market in the world.

GlobalOnePay customers can draw upon the companys merchant services that include merchant acquiring, merchant processing, multi-currency pricing, global multi-currency acquiring, as well as reporting and reconciliation.

Also, the GlobalOnePay merchant services platform accepts an ever-changing range of online, in-store and mobile payment options, including card not present, EMV, magnetic stripe and contactless payment.

Moreover, GlobalOnePay enables businesses to access approximately 130 global payment processors as well as price and sell in 80 currencies. Therefore, merchants can accept all major credit cards, bill and receive funds in their primary currency, and accept local and alternative payments, as well as to test and enter new markets without significant upfront capital costs.