GlobalOne introduces Smart Transaction Routing engine

This rules-based engine, now available to all merchants using the GlobalOne gateway, is designed to route transactions to the acquirer, increasing authorization rates and minimizing risk.

The acquiring platform will allow merchants to localize in different countries or regions, with the routing rules assisting in better managing transaction flow. Rules can be combined with a setup for multiple MIDs.

GlobalOne is a payment gateway and global acquiring platform that helps merchants reach a global clientele. A single point of integration provides access to more than 60 processing currencies, connectivity into more than 130 networks and banks and the ability to accept all forms of electronic payments, including local and alternative methods.