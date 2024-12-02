globaliD, OneVisage team up on digital ID

The digital identity provider has introduced the concept of attestations of personal information by multiple trusted partners across several categories of identity data including biometric. As part of collecting identity attestations, Premier Face by OneVisage will bring 3D facial biometry check to any modern Android or iOS mobile devices.

OneVisage is a company developing 3D facial biometry and 3D graphical authentication running on standard mobile devices. Global iD is a portable identity for individual and group interactions. It allows individuals and groups to privately manage all their permissions and money. Attestations about identity (rather than the underlying personally identifiable information) are placed on the blockchain for all to see and use.