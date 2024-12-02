GlobalCollect strengthens collaboration with MRC

In addition, Greg Leos, who leads GlobalCollect’s North American operations as General Manager, will be part of the MRC’s Americas Advisory Board. The appointments continue a long-standing relationship between the two organizations, and underline GlobalCollect’s ongoing commitment to support the MRC and its members across the world.

The MRC is a global non-profit organization that supports and promotes operational excellence for fraud, payments and risk professionals within e-commerce.

GlobalCollect provides e-payment services for international customer not-present channels such as internet, mail and telephone orders and serves a range of industries such as travel, ticketing, telecommunications, retail, publishing, portals, online gaming and digital content. The company’s relationship with the MRC dates back to 2006.

