GlobalCollect partners with Discover Global Network for merchant payment options

As per the agreement, GlobalCollect will become a global acquirer for all cards running on the Discover Global Network, thereby increasing merchants’ payment options in key international markets.

GlobalCollect will provide merchants with single source electronic payment services for the acceptance of Discover card from the US, Diners Club International, BC Global Card from South Korea, DinaCard from Serbia and RuPay from India.

Discover Global Network is comprised of Discover Card, Diners Club International, BC Global Card, DinaCard and Rupay.

GlobalCollect provides e-payment services for international customer not-present channels such as internet, mail and telephone orders and serves a range of industries such as travel, ticketing, telecommunications, retail, publishing, portals, online gaming and digital content.

In recent news, two senior executives from GlobalCollect have joined MRC’s European Advisory Board. The company’s relationship with the MRC dates back to 2006.