GlobalCollect partners QIWI to connect international merchants to consumers in Russia and CIS

As part of the deal, GlobalCollect has integrated QIWI into its portfolio of payment products.

By adding QIWI to their payment portfolio, GlobalCollect merchants gain access to over 70 million consumers in Russia and the CIS. Russia’s online population in particular is rapidly growing. According to the Association of Internet Commerce Companies (AKIT), there were 60 million internet users in Russia in 2013, with 50% making purchases online. Market research firm, eMarketer, estimates the number of internet users in Russia to grow to 86.3 million by 2016 - the largest online community in Europe. The Russian ecommerce market is forecasted to grow at 30% CAGR until 2018 (AKIT).

QIWI’s market includes over 100.000 self-service kiosks and more than 15, 5 million users of its virtual wallet service.

QIWI has an integrated proprietary network that enables payment services across physical, online and mobile channels. It has deployed over 15 million virtual wallets, over 168,000 kiosks and terminals, and enabled merchants to accept over RUB 49 billion cash and electronic payments monthly from over 70 million consumers using its network at least once a month. QIWIs consumers can use cash, stored value and other electronic payment methods to order and pay for goods and services across physical or online environments interchangeably.

GlobalCollect processes international ecommerce payments for more than 600 ecommerce brands in the digital goods and services, travel, retail and video gaming industries, among many others. For more information about GlobalCollect, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online companies database.

For more information about QIWI, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online companies database.